Thor: Ragnarok poster shows designers how it's done

The official poster has been warmly received by designers and fans.

Marvel fans were in graphic novel Valhalla yesterday as a new poster design was released for the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok movie. The promotional material, which was unveiled as part of the San Diego Comic Con festivities, has impressed designers and fans alike thanks to its refreshing and sophisticated visuals.

Featuring Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and the villainous Hela (Cate Blanchett) flanked by an impressive lineup of supporting characters, the Thor: Ragnarok poster is a psychedelic Photoshopped masterpiece that goes against the idea that movie posters are in a design crisis.

This isn't the first time Thor: Ragnarok's visual flair has wowed people. Back in April viewers were left blown away after the original trailer ended with a nostalgia-inducing logo containing a subtle nod to famous comic book artist Jack Kirby.

The colourful and considered design is sure to reassure people who were let down by the hotchpotch of visuals that was the Spider-Man: Homecoming poster. Thankfully there are no Tony Starks in this poster to steal the focus, just a pantheon of fan-favourites that have left people itching to see the film when it comes out on 27 October.

Some designers couldn't resist the opportunity to have a dig at the infamous Spider-Man: Homecoming poster.

While others found more unconventional ways to 'fix' the design...

