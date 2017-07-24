Thor: Ragnarok poster shows designers how it's done

Click the icon in the right-hand corner to enlarge the Thor: Ragnarok poster

Marvel fans were in graphic novel Valhalla yesterday as a new poster design was released for the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok movie. The promotional material, which was unveiled as part of the San Diego Comic Con festivities, has impressed designers and fans alike thanks to its refreshing and sophisticated visuals.

Featuring Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and the villainous Hela (Cate Blanchett) flanked by an impressive lineup of supporting characters, the Thor: Ragnarok poster is a psychedelic Photoshopped masterpiece that goes against the idea that movie posters are in a design crisis.

This isn't the first time Thor: Ragnarok's visual flair has wowed people. Back in April viewers were left blown away after the original trailer ended with a nostalgia-inducing logo containing a subtle nod to famous comic book artist Jack Kirby.

The colourful and considered design is sure to reassure people who were let down by the hotchpotch of visuals that was the Spider-Man: Homecoming poster . Thankfully there are no Tony Starks in this poster to steal the focus, just a pantheon of fan-favourites that have left people itching to see the film when it comes out on 27 October.

This is a miracle poster. It got me pregnant. #ThorRagnarok pic.twitter.com/kZa4W2hqdgJuly 23, 2017

New #ThorRagnarok poster is maybe my favorite? pic.twitter.com/UJhFrmGTdfJuly 23, 2017

Dat color. Dat composition. Dat deliberate character posing used specifically for this design instead of terribly photoshoped floating heads pic.twitter.com/JakI2nnxdBJuly 23, 2017

Some designers couldn't resist the opportunity to have a dig at the infamous Spider-Man: Homecoming poster.

I fixed the new #ThorRagnarok poster. pic.twitter.com/NaRNGrUfuPJuly 23, 2017

While others found more unconventional ways to 'fix' the design...

Fixed the Thor Ragnarok poster pic.twitter.com/BJXNhVOTYeJuly 23, 2017

