10 best movie posters from the 1990s

Committed to championing great movies and the talented people who make them, Little White Lies recently compiled a list of the top 100 films from the 1990s. While doing so, the team pored over some the film's accompanying movie posters from the decade and decided they deserved a list of their own.

The LWL team chose 25 in total, of which we've picked our 10 favourites. Head over to the Little White Lies website to see the full list and if your favourite film from the 90s made the cut.

Image 1 of 10 Jurassic Park (Steven Spielberg, 1993) Image 2 of 10 Trainspotting (Danny Boyle, 1996) Image 3 of 10 Pulp Fiction (Quentin Tarantino, 1994) Image 4 of 10 Les amants du Pont-Neuf (Leos Carax, 1991) Image 5 of 10 The Silence of the Lambs (Jonathan Demme, 1991) Image 6 of 10 Being John Malkovich (Spike Jonze, 1999) Image 7 of 10 Malcolm X (Spike Lee, 1992) Image 8 of 10 Scream (Wes Craven, 1996) Image 9 of 10 Les amants du Pont-Neuf (Leos Carax, 1991) Image 10 of 10 Naked Lunch (David Cronenberg, 1991)

