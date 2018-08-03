14 beautiful travel posters

Every place in the world has its own style and cultural influence, which can be a great source of inspiration for a designer. Here, we showcase a selection of travel poster designs created by artists and inspired by many wonderful and diverse places on Earth – and beyond...

01. Travel posters from Mexico

Rita Duczmańska documented the often overlooked parts of travelling

Rita Duczmańska documented her trip to Mexico by designing a series of posters on the trip. The series includes colourful prints of parrots and flamingoes, as well as posters depicting often overlooked elements of travelling, including noisy flights, jet lag and diarrhea. Check out the full series on her Behance page.

02. Dailies

This poster forms part of a set formed over 16 days for a design challenge named Dailies

As part of a 16-day daily design project, Toral Bheda created a series of travel posters that use simple elements related to each country and transformed them into a poster. We particularly like the simple design and pared-back colour palette of the poster above, depicting the Maldives. See the full set here.

03. Round the world

Night & Day is David Popov's abstract artistic expression of his experience in New York

This Night & Day New York design was part of an illustrative travel project by Pop & Pac's David Popov. An ongoing, self-initiated project, Popov created a series of abstract posters as a visual expression of the experiences he's had on his travels around the world. He has created prints for many cities and countries, including London, Paris, Bangkok and Italy. Popov's designs have been so well received that they are now available to buy online.

04. San Francisco

Simple, clever design created by graphic designer Suzanne Pfutzenreuter

Graphic designer Suzanne Pfutzenreuter is the lady behind these contemporary poster designs for San Francisco's Travel Spring 2013 campaign. Every year, the company chooses a handful of 'must see' events to promote in the city, which Pfutzenreuter has illustrated here, tying the event with a San Francisco icon. Which is your favourite?

05. Orient calls

Mune Satomi's choice of composition and colour in this poster sells the Orient perfectly

Type the search term 'travel posters' into Google and you'll be presented with thousands of examples of vintage posters. But this 1936 Orient Calls poster by Mune Satomi caught our eye. This beautiful composition and colour palette was entirely handcrafted.

06. London

Graphic artist Neil Stevens was inspired by old airline baggage tags

When London-based creative illustrator, image-maker and graphic artist Neil Stevens came across some old airline baggage tags, he decided to turn them into a series of posters. Stevens created prints for various airports, all of which can be purchased online.

07. Have you ever been to...

How many places on Federica Bonfanti's list have you been to?

We just love this awesome travel-inspired print by designer and artist Federica Bonfanti. Similar to the well-known 1,000 Places to See Before You Die book, this poster lists 84 places around the world, each with carefully chosen typography that best suits the country it represents, accompanied by a beautifully illustrated icon. How many can you tick off the list?

08. Free Rider

This print aims to promote cycling

This beautiful print was created in 2011 by graphic designers Petros Afshar and Sammi Swar. Part of a series of illustrations, the artwork's aim was to promote cycling as an alternative way to travel. The duo said, "The content is a collective exhibition of text, illustrations and photographs on the fondness we have with bicycles in a global and digital era."

09. Petit Belle

Johnny Kotze created this gorgeous piece to raise money for the Canadian Children's Hospital

Illustrator and designer Johnny Kotze created this piece for the Canadian Children's Hospital and annual charity event The Snowflake Ball. Auctioned off to raise money, the theme was Springtime in Paris. Kotze comments, "I went for more of a winter theme with a snow globe-inspired Paris city scene. It's got landmark sights the Arc de Triomphe on the right, The Notre Dame on the left and of course the famous Eiffel Tower in the centre."

10. Switzerland

This Switzerland poster is just one of many iconic designs created by American artist David Klein

We couldn't curate a list of travel posters without including one of iconic designs created by American artist David Klein – the man who illustrated dozens of posters for Howard Hughes' Trans World Airlines (TWA) in the 1950s and '60s. Klein designed numerous posters advertising travel in the US and abroad, and in 1957, his New York piece became part of the permanent collection at MoMA (Museum of Modern Art) in NYC. View the full collection of Klein's work here.

11. Let's Travel Somewhere

Ines Gamler created a series of posters to promote Let's Travel Somewhere

Let's Travel Somewhere is a collaborative project that aims to capture the essence of every country through beautiful photography and gripping stories. To promote the project, designer and illustrator Ines Gamler developed these brilliantly minimalist posters, each depicting an area of the world through a simple icon of that area's most recognisable mode of transport.

12. Istanbul

This is one of three minimalist poster designs by designer Maxwell Rasche

This retro-style, minimalist poster design is one of three by designer and art director Maxwell Rasche. Other designs include posters for Sydney and Amsterdam, all of which use the same colour scheme, feature illustrations of buildings synonymous with the countries, and incorporate fonts from Lost Type Co-Op.

13. San Francisco

These vintage inspired posters will have you wishing for a summer holiday

Graphic designer Alex Asfour has designed a whole range of vintage-inspired travel posters, including this one for Airbnb to promote Miami. It shows the Downtown view of the Miami river. You can see more of his designs in this post.

And now for something a little different...

14. Travel posters for lazy people

While on the hunt for travel posters, we came across this awesome series of alternative, tongue-in-cheek designs. Here, illustrator Caldwell Tanner has created some brilliant travel posters for all you lazy people. Genius. See the full series here.

The internet; a refreshing way to waste the day

You're never too old to eat something older than you

