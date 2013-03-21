7 gorgeous travel posters to inspire you

These vintage inspired posters will have you wishing for a summer holiday

Looking back can often provide the best inspiration. Endless vintage-inspired creations have taken the very best aspects of design classics and crafted something entirely new. Graphic designer Alex Asfour has designed these vintage-inspired travel posters for his latest project that have us day-dreaming about our next summer holiday.

Asfour is a Miami-based graphic designer who works primarily in print design. Starting his own freelance company, IdeaStorm Media in 2012, Alex is now able to offer his clients creative and fresh designs to help promote their business.

We love the simple approach to these posters; evoking their vintage inspiration with the choice of colours, font and grainy texture. Here's hoping we get to jet off to one of these destinations sometime soon...

You can see more beautiful travel posters on our posters tab!

Like this? Read these!

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

Which era inspires you the most? Let us know in the comments box below!