The Wild Robot trailer is a masterclass in stunning animation

A new trailer has been released for DreamWorks' upcoming animated film The Wild Robot. With stunning animation, adorable character design and a tear-jerking score, it's already a strong contender for one of my favourite films this year – and I've only seen the trailer.

While we've seen some stunning film posters and trailers already this year, The Wild Robot feels like a step back from the pummelling action of recent releases like Dune: Part Two and Oppenheimer. Amidst an ongoing trend of large-scale blockbuster cinema, The Wild Robot's gorgeous illustrative art style brings a much-needed refresh in pace and plot.

The Wild Robot is based on the 2016 novel by illustrator and author Peter Brown. It follows the story of a lone droid who's washed up on an island and must learn how to survive with the help of various animal friends. The beautiful trailer features a hypnotic rendition of Louis Armstrong's 'What a Wonderful World' sung by lead voice actress Lupita Nyong'o. It perfectly accompanies the animated film's stunning visual art style that truly feels like a children's story brought to life.

If the stunning visuals weren't enough, the film is set to feature a star-studded cast including Pedro Pascal, Kit Conner, and none other than Mark Hamill. With the popularity of recent animated movies such as Spider-Man and TMNT, it seems that animation is finally breaking free of the Minions-era Illumination style and I'm glad to see exceptional animation making a return to popular film.

(Image credit: DreamWorks Animation/Universal Pictures)

The Wild Robot is set to release on 20 September 2024 but I'll certainly be keeping an eye out for updates. In the meantime, for more stunning design, take a look at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic posters that are a feast for the eyes. If you're after more upcoming animation news, check out the retro X-Men '97 poster that has got '90s kids rejoicing.