If I wanted to buy an iPad, these are the 2 Black Friday deals I'd be looking at

I'm starting to see some meaningful discounts on iPads this Black Friday, and right now the two best deals are ones on the classic 10th Gen iPad and the 5th Gen iPad Air – both the latest release in their respective range.

These iPads are aimed at two different users. The iPad is more for anyone who browses, streams films and TV, and makes video calls. And with the A14 chip and lovely Liquid Retina screen, it'll serve you in this regard for years to come.

The iPad Air has just that much more power in its specs, being perfect for the above plus photo editing and, with its Apple Pencil 2 compatibility, digital art.

If you're really after power, you can always check out my rundown of the best MacBook Black Friday deals.

iPad (10th Gen): £499 £437 at Amazon

Save £60: This is the 'entry-level' iPad... although, with its A14 Bionic chip with 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU, there's nothing much 'entry' about it. This is a future-proof tablet if you use it for browsing, streaming TV and film, and mobile gaming. Oh, and it also has the call camera in the middle of the landscape side (at last!)

iPad Air (5th Gen): £699 £579 at Amazon

Save £90: Want more power, a better screen for digital art and sketching, and much better speakers? The iPad Air covers you for streaming and film watching, but with its Apple Pencil 2 compatibility, there are also a lot more things you can do with it.

