If I wanted to buy an iPad, these are the 2 Black Friday deals I'd be looking at

By Beren Neale
published

The classic iPad and the 5th Gen iPad Air are bargain that should make you happy.

The 10th Gen iPad and the 5th Gen iPad Air, both on sale for Black Friday.
(Image credit: Future/Apple)

I'm starting to see some meaningful discounts on iPads this Black Friday, and right now the two best deals are ones on the classic 10th Gen iPad and the 5th Gen iPad Air – both the latest release in their respective range.

These iPads are aimed at two different users. The iPad is more for anyone who browses, streams films and TV, and makes video calls. And with the A14 chip and lovely Liquid Retina screen, it'll serve you in this regard for years to come. 

The iPad Air has just that much more power in its specs, being perfect for the above plus photo editing and, with its Apple Pencil 2 compatibility, digital art.

If you're really after power, you can always check out my rundown of the best MacBook Black Friday deals.

iPad (10th Gen):

iPad (10th Gen): £499 £437 at Amazon
Save £60: This is the 'entry-level' iPad... although, with its A14 Bionic chip with 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU, there's nothing much 'entry' about it. This is a future-proof tablet if you use it for browsing, streaming TV and film, and mobile gaming. Oh, and it also has the call camera in the middle of the landscape side (at last!)

View Deal
iPad Air (5th Gen):

iPad Air (5th Gen): £699 £579 at Amazon
Save £90: Want more power, a better screen for digital art and sketching, and much better speakers? The iPad Air covers you for streaming and film watching, but with its Apple Pencil 2 compatibility, there are also a lot more things you can do with it. 

View Deal

Not in the UK? Here are the best iPad deals wherever you are in the world... 

Beren Neale
Beren Neale
Deals Editor

Beren has worked on creative titles at Future Publishing for over 13 years. Cutting his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, he moved on to edit several creative titles, and is currently the Deals Editor on the most effective creative website in the world. When he's not testing and reviewing the best ergonomic office chairs, he can be found finding and comparing the best deals on the tech that creatives value the most. 

Related articles