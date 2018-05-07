Topics

Toddler creates new beer label design

Yes, you read that right. And no, there was no taste testing involved.

The design industry is by no means child's play. Or is it? Recently, graphic designer Dave Sedgwick, owner of Manchester-based agency Studio DBD, merged the two worlds together, using his two-year-old daughter's scribbles to form the basis of a new packaging design label for Track Brewing Co

Sedgwick has been working with the Track brand since they started out back in 2015. "A small brewery in Manchester, I created the brand identity, pump clips and bottle beer labels etc and I still do all this today," he says. 

"We have a great working relationship and they are quite good at allowing me to have creative freedom. My two-year-old daughter Aoife is obsessed with the jobs my wife and I do, and she’s been to my studio a fair bit to see my work. I always thought it would be cool to 'collaborate’ with her on something!'

And so that's exactly what Sedgwick did. "I had a lot of beer labels to design and it’s hard to be consistently creative with them," he adds. "Aoife was doing some drawings, trying to make numbers, letters, etc, and I just thought they looked so unique and interesting. So I scanned them in and started to play with the colours and voila!"

When explaining the deisgn process with Track Brewing, Sedgwick was met with instant approval. "I’m not sure how many clients would allow the designer's toddler to be involved," he says. "But Track trust me and so when I sent the design and explained it all they just said ‘cool’! 

Since tweeting about (above) the project recently, Sedgwick has had an overwhelmingly positive response. "I can’t believe the reaction the project has got - it's gone crazy," he says. "Of course Aoife is oblivious to it all!"

Oblivious she may be, but Sedgwick assures us his young design mentee will be paid for her contribution. 

