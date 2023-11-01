Twitch ditches its frustrating Nintendo Switch app

Twitch has announced the removal of the Twitch app from the Switch eShop. While the streaming company insists that Nintendo is still a "valued partner," its app will become unavailable to Switch owners in early November, and existing users will officially lose all access to the app on 31 January 2024.

So it's bad news all around for Twitch users who prefer to watch streams on the Switch (are you guys even out there?). Rest in peace Twitch Switch app, you'll be sorely missed by a handful of devotees, I'm sure. (If you're not deterred by this devastating news, check out our collection of the best Nintendo Switch OLED prices to get the best deal).

Twitch app on the Switch (Image credit: Twitch)

In a rather dramatic notice, Twitch revealed that it would be "ending support for the Twitch App on Nintendo Switch," and a look at its features reveals the potential reasons behind the decision. In its current phase, Switch's Twitch app doesn't support stream broadcasting, subscriptions or chat features (including sending bits), limiting the interactivity that makes Twitch so successful on other systems.

In an official statement to IGN, Twitch states: "We recently made the difficult decision to remove the Twitch app from the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo remains a valued partner and we appreciate all of the support the Switch community has provided to Twitch and our streamers.” Ouch.

The Twitch mobile app is popular among streaming fans and accommodates a number of important features (Image credit: Twitch)

From the sounds of it, the split is an amicable breakup. With plenty of alternative (and frankly better) options for watching and streaming on Twitch such as its official site or via the Twitch mobile app, I'm wondering why it took the service so long to sever ties. If for whatever reason, you are a fan of Twitch's Switch app, fear not. There's still time to enjoy its limited features before the app is axed from the eStore on 7 November.

For more streaming stories, check out our guide on how to stream on Twitch, or take a look at the latest Nintendo Switch rumour that predicts the new model could have dual screens for twice the fun.