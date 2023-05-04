The UK music chart logo is cleverer than you think

If you're a fan of brilliant logo design you'll want to join the crowds of people just noticing the clever element hiding in the middle of the UK music chart logo. Now, you may immediately spot the two arrows pointing up and down that symbolise the songs moving up and down the chart. But there's a sneaky addition of another key part of the charts – and it's cleverly made up of those arrows.

See it? Yup, there's a cheeky little number one (1) created from the blue and pink arrows overlapping. Because, y'know, songs sometimes get to number one in the chart. Get it? Great. It's a smart bit of logo design inspiration and, according to Reddit, very few people ever knew it was there.

(Image credit: Official Charts)

"I’ve seen this logo countless times over the years, but never noticed #1 in there," one surprised user states. "This is well done I don't care what anybody says," says another.

We love this, not just for how the lines of the arrows work perfectly to make the number one but also for how the pink and blue mix to make the purple. It's so satisfying, and we can't believe we didn't know about it already.

