We've found the ultimate Super Bowl TV deal

With the Super Bowl on the horizon (Sunday 13 February, to be exact), we're seeing some fantastic deals on quality TVs. And if you want to catch the big day in all its glory, there's no better Super Bowl TV deal than this one: get the 65-inch Samsung Neo QLED (4K, Smart) TV, down from $2,199.99 to $1,499.99, saving you $700.

Want to scale down a bit? Samsung is also offering $500 off the 55-inch version of the same mode, down from $1,599.99 to $1,099.99.

Now, these are small discounts on mediocre TVs - they're 2021 4K models, with ultra-thin bezels and crystal clear QLED display. The Samsung QN85A, to give it its full name, is a class act, offering exquisite detail in the darkest and brightest of scenes, and rich colours and great contrast thanks to its Quantum HDR 24x tech.

If that's a little above your budget, there are other Super Bowl TV deals well worth a look. We've listed them below - but make sure that they will deliver on time for the big day, to avoid disappointment.

Want some more options on great products? We've listed the best TVs of 2022 as well as the best TV for PS5 (should you be one of the lucky ones to have made the most of recent PS5 restock).

The best Super Bowl TV deals today

Sony 65-inch 4K TV: $2,199.99 $1,499.99 at Samsung

Save $700: We love this TV deal. $700 slashed off the price of the quality, sizeable 65-inch 4K, QLED Samsung TV. It's a fantastic TV set that looks as beautiful as the images it displays. This is a Super Bowl-specific deal, so won't last.



Sony 85-inch 4K TV: $2,499.99 $1,799.99 at Best Buy

Save $700: Go even bigger with this mega deal on a massive TV. It's a class Sony model, with 4K UHD resolution, and a massive 85-inch span and thin bezels for a cinematic feel. Take $700 off the asking price, and it's out top deal.



LG 70-inch 4K TV: $799.99 $646.99 at Walmart

Save $153: Another great deal on a great brand. LG create some of the best TVs out there, and this big 70-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TV is a prime example. And did we say that that's a 70-inch 4K TV for under $650?! Great deal.



TCL 55-inch 4K QLED TV: $699.99 $448 at Walmart

Save $251: Want to go smaller? This 55-inch TV is still plenty big, and plenty beautiful with its QLED resolution. We've seen discounts on this model, but this is definitely the biggest deal so far that we've seen.



Not found what you want? Here are some other great deals on TVs, wherever you are in the world...

