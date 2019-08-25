The ultimate typography cheat sheet

If you're new to the art of typography, you'd be forgiven for wondering what the shoulder of the letter 'h' is, or the stem of an 'l'. Maybe you already know how to identify the arc of an 'm'? The anatomy of a typeface involves very specific jargon, and, if you're serious about type, you should become familiar with it.

Thankfully there are hundreds of excellent typography tutorials around the web to help you get started. However, if you want a quick reference, you'd be hard pushed to find better than this interactive typography cheat sheet .

The original design came from designer Martin Silvertant, however German software developer Christian Heilman has since taken the cheat sheet one step further, adding interactive functionality so users can click on each area highlighted in green to reveal the type terminology in focus.

If you're new to the world of type, this is an invaluable resource, which is free and super-easy to access. There's a lot of jargon to learn when it comes to typography, so this is a really nifty cheat sheet. Simply bookmark the page and you'll never be stuck for a type term again.

