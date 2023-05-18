Are these the most under-appreciated logo designs?

By Daniel Piper
published

Twitter seems to think so.

Logo designs
(Image credit: New York Times/FedEx/Burberry/Future)

Design Twitter can be an opinionated place, and whenever a big brand reveals a new logo, dissenting voices are never far behind. Which makes this logo-based Twitter thread all the more wholesome.

Design fans are currently sharing what they believe to be the most under-appreciated logos ever, and in many cases, the stories behind them. And while the term under-appreciated might be stretch for some of these (a few are arguably among the best logos of all time), it's a treat to see some design love on the hellsite.

Twitter user Jordan Jenkins invited followers to share their favourite appreciated designs, starting with the arguably classy New York Times logo. Other highlighted designs include the Playboy logo, apparently designed by Art Paul in an hour. And even Burberry's latest rebrand gets a look-in.

From Kia to Calendly, we've seen plenty of logo fails over the last few months, but it's always nice to appreciate a quality design. If you're inspired to create your own, take a look at our guide on how to design a logo.

Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).