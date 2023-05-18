Are these the most under-appreciated logo designs?

Design Twitter can be an opinionated place, and whenever a big brand reveals a new logo, dissenting voices are never far behind. Which makes this logo-based Twitter thread all the more wholesome.

Design fans are currently sharing what they believe to be the most under-appreciated logos ever, and in many cases, the stories behind them. And while the term under-appreciated might be stretch for some of these (a few are arguably among the best logos of all time), it's a treat to see some design love on the hellsite.

Twitter user Jordan Jenkins invited followers to share their favourite appreciated designs, starting with the arguably classy New York Times logo. Other highlighted designs include the Playboy logo, apparently designed by Art Paul in an hour. And even Burberry's latest rebrand gets a look-in.

From Kia to Calendly, we've seen plenty of logo fails over the last few months, but it's always nice to appreciate a quality design. If you're inspired to create your own, take a look at our guide on how to design a logo.