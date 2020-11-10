Get your ticket for Vertex 2021 now!

The ultimate event for 2D and 3D artists returns on 25 February 2021. Vertex 2021 will reunite Creative Bloq with specialist magazines 3D World and ImagineFX, for another extravaganza of industry insight from across the world of digital art. From video games and VFX, to VR, concept art, real-time creation and more, you can boost your skills with leading industry artists and learn from the world’s best creative studios no matter which area you specialise in.

Vertex is going virtual for 2021. Don’t worry though, we'll still bring you a plethora of incredible speakers, portfolio reviews and Ask The Artist sessions that you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home or studio. There's no need to worry about booking travel, sorting out accommodation or changing out of your comfy clothes, we’ll bring the fun to your screen.

Our best line-up yet is soon to be announced, but you can expect masters of 3D art, iconic digital illustrators, VFX legends, pioneers in VR, next-level video game developers, industry veterans, and all manner of out of this world creatives. There is something for every digital art discipline at Vertex 2021.

Fancy learning about the process behind your favourite creative endeavour? Tune into one of our keynote talks. Want to improve your employability and learn from the best? Book a portfolio review with one of our experts. Need to troubleshoot your artistic woes? Join in with one of our sought after Ask the Artist sessions.

Vertex 2021 will take place on 25 February 2021. Tickets are available now from vertexconf.com for the unbeatable price of £25 (+5% VAT) – not bad for an entire day of artistic expertise, industry advice and interaction with your artistic heroes. Don’t miss out, book your ticket today.

