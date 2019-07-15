Wacom price crash! £110 off Intuos Pro graphics tablet

Right now Prime members can get a massive £110 off a Wacom Intuos Pro pen tablet (Medium). And when we say right now, we do mean right now – this is one of Amazon's Lightning deals, so it's only going to stick around for a matter of hours (and at this price, we're not expecting stocks to last that long).

The professional graphics tablet comes with a Wacom Pro Pen 2 stylus (and replacement tips) included, and is compatible with Windows and Apple.

We're calling it: this is the best Prime Day offer we're going to see this year, especially for creatives (although if you don't have your heart set on a Wacom, Amazon is also knocking 41% off XP-Pen tablets). For more great prices on creative kit (all over the world), take a look at our guide to the best Prime Day deals.

As you'll no doubt know, Wacom rules the roost when it comes to graphics tablets. This model is suitable for left- and right-handers, comes with Pro Pen 2 stylus included, and offers 8192 pen pressure levels and 60 levels of tilt recognition in every direction, to give an impressively natural drawing experience.

The tablet itself includes eight adjustable express keys, a customisable touch ring that you can personalise to streamline your workflow. The multi-touch surface is also intuitive to use.

For more on this impressive bit of kit, read our Wacom Intuos Pro review.

This Lightning deal is only around for a limited time, and only while stocks last, so if you want one, get it in your basket now. Of course, to take advantage of this deal (and all the other bargains at Amazon right now) you need to be a Prime subscriber. It's simple and free to sign up, with no strings attached, so you can grab all the Prime Day deals you want and cancel your subscription at any time without charge.

