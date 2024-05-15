Apparently Apple's new iPad Pro display has a weird colour quirk

Aside from the M4 chip and ridiculously thin new design, the major selling point of Apple's new iPad Pro is that ultra bright OLED display. We've been blown away by the screen in our initial tests, but some have discovered an unusual quirk in the tech.

It turns out that, as of now, the iPad Pro's display is struggling with certain shades of blue. As discovered by our sister site iMore, HDR content featuring certain blue hues are becoming massively blown out, or even appearing as white. (The new iPad might only just be here, but we've already spotted our first deal.)

A screenshot shared by TechRader (Image credit: Future)

In iMore's example, a particular scene from Stranger Things shows a character wearing a navy blue shirt. Seemingly unable to handle the deep blue, the iPad displays a bunch of "inky blobs" moving across the surface of the shirt. The issue was then verified by TechRadar.

It seems the issue might be limited to the 13-inch model of the iPad Pro. We tested it on the the 11-inch model and it didn't materialise. And Apple is already on the case – the company confirmed to iMore that it is "aware of the issue and is working on a software fix to address it."

It's common for brand new Apple tech to come with the odd teething problem, but of course we prefer those that can be nixed with a simple software fix. This isn't always the case – the iPad mini 6's 'jelly scrolling' persists to this day.