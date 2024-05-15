Apparently Apple's new iPad Pro display has a weird colour quirk

(But fear not, a software update is coming to save the day.)

The two new iPad Pros in two different sizes, next to each other.
(Image credit: Future)

Aside from the M4 chip and ridiculously thin new design, the major selling point of Apple's new iPad Pro is that ultra bright OLED display. We've been blown away by the screen in our initial tests, but some have discovered an unusual quirk in the tech.

It turns out that, as of now, the iPad Pro's display is struggling with certain shades of blue. As discovered by our sister site iMore, HDR content featuring certain blue hues are becoming massively blown out, or even appearing as white. (The new iPad might only just be here, but we've already spotted our first deal.)

Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

