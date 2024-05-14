"A weird, wonderful and demanding job": How Gina Alessi made the graphic design in Apple TV's Manhunt

By
published

There's an art to recreating 19th century America.

Think film and TV and you imagine VFX and CGI, but behind the visual effects is some astute graphic design that brings worlds and history to life. One of the leading creatives working in film and television is Gina Alessi, a US-based graphic designer who has worked on the biggest Netflix, FX Network and Apple TV+ shows.

Gina's impressive credits include For All Mankind, American Horror Story and most recently Manhunt for Apple TV+, which follows the hunt for Abraham Lincoln's assassin,  John Wilkes Booth. The artist's talent for creating realistic fictional brands, props, murals, signage, and even carpets and hand-bound books, was turned on bringing historically accurate details to life in Apple TV+'s 1865-set drama.

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creativebloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and leading video game title Official PlayStation Magazine. In his early career he wrote for music and film magazines including Uncut and SFX. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on AI, digital art and video game art and tech, and more to Creative Bloq, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5. He's also a keen Cricut user and laser cutter fan, and is currently crafting on Glowforge and xTools M1.

