The most annoying design trends according to graphic designers

By
published

Surprise, creatives hate minimalism.

Design trend pet peeves
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Design trends can be a tricky thing to handle well. Of course, when a trend gets popular every corporate company wants to hop on the bandwagon, but in most cases, it slowly divulges into too much of a good thing. Unfortunately, in today's lightspeed trend cycle, the birth of a design trend also marks its untimely death. 

In the wake of this ever-changing design plague, graphic designers took to Reddit to share their design trend pet peeves – from illegible typography to cringy retro revivals – but don't take it too much to heart. As we've seen with the resuscitation of design aesthetics like Frutiger Aero, just because your favourite design trend has met its demise doesn't mean it won't come back stronger than ever.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles