Drop everything, you can now walk inside an optical illusion

Have you ever been reading one of our optical illusion pieces (let's face it, there are a few) and wondered what it would be like to walk through the design? it's a niche thought, we admit – but thanks to a new exhibit, you can wander through a giant kaleidoscope (and it's totally mind-blowing).

The installation was designed by London-based company STUFISH and features the world's largest kaleidoscope. The design was created to kick-start the technology event One Giant Leap with a colourful bang. According to STUFISH, the exhibit is inspired by the nature of Saudi Arabia, with the kaleidoscope footage featuring scenes from the ocean floor to the starry night sky. Looking to immerse yourself in more mind-bending art? Check out our roundup of the best optical illusions.

The illusion, installed at the Riyadh Front Expo Centre, is made of gigantic mirrors and LED tiling that spanned the walls, ceilings and floor. STUFISH has explained, "The main challenge was to achieve a 40m long seamless and warp-less mirror, which was achieved by using a showtex mirror foil product," and, "another challenge was to create an entry/exit design that did not disrupt the seamless content reflected within the Kaleidoscope".

The kaleidoscope is 40m long, 6m high and 3m wide (Image credit: Stufish)

Sadly, the installation wrapped up on 3 February, but we have our fingers crossed that STUFISH will takes this giant illusion on the road so we can check it out for ourselves, but in the meantime, we will just have to admire it from afar. If you loved this immersive large-scale illusion, then make sure you check out this roundup of the best trompe l'oeil illusions.

Read More: