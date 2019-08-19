The best web design jobs in August 2019

If it's time for you to find a new web design job to get you moving on up the career ladder, Creative Bloq can give you a push in the right direction. We've teamed up with Lovedesignjobs to offer you a selection of the best web design jobs around right now.

Whether you're searching in the UK, or you're venturing further afield to the US and beyond, we have got the hottest new opportunities in web design. This page will be updated all the time, so keep checking back to make sure you find your perfect job before everyone else does.

Looking for a new career path? Take a look at our shiny new design jobs boards, which has thousands of active job listings, in all disciplines, just waiting to be filled.

Web design jobs: US

(NASA) Web Developer, Open MCT, Lunar Rover Mission Operations and Ground Dat

Location: Mountain View, CA

Mountain View, CA Salary: DOE

Would you like to contribute to the planning of the next Lunar Polar Surface landings working for NASA in Silicon Valley? This is a chance for an experienced open source next gen software developer to write code to support the lunar efforts. You'll be adding capability to a code base for Nasa's interplanetary and Earth-observing spacecraft. This is clearly a role for a developer who has a passion for space colonisation.

Front End Web Developer – Entry/Mid-Level

Location: Fort Meade, MD

Fort Meade, MD Salary: DOE

Are you a problem-solving computer science professional with front end developer experience? If so, the National Security Agency wants to hear from you. The ideal candidate will be excited by creating new standards in information transformation and motivated by the development of new tech, as well as constantly innovating. They will be driven by results, detail-oriented, a self-starter, adaptable and able to work with lots of different types of people.

Web design jobs: UK

Java Web Developer

Location : Newbury, UK

: Newbury, UK Salary: £30,000-£35,000

A software house is expanding and requires a Java Web Developer with J2EE, HTML5, CSS3, Bootstrap and jQuery experience to work on a product launch.

Web design jobs: Rest of the world

Mobile Front End Developer

Location: Amersfoort, Netherlands

Amersfoort, Netherlands Salary: DOE

Are you experienced in GIT, Microsoft Azure, Protractor, HTML5, CSS3, Bootstrap, Angular and/or Typescript and potentially with C#, Zamarin, TFS/VSTS? If so, read on. A Mobile Front End Developer is urgently required for a long-term role to find technical solutions to UI/UX problems whilst working alongside colleagues from various sides of the business. You will scenario-test your ideas and implement links to REST APIs from your own team and those from other departments across iOS and Android.

UI/UX Designer (m/f/d)

Location: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Salary: DOE

If you're a UI/UX Designer who is able to solve complex UI problems, plus draft, design and optimise user experiences without compromising on beautiful design then this could be your next career opportunity. You will need to have experience in consumer design and SAAS apps (web and mobile), be skilled at delivering prototyping iterations to communicate your ideas and have worked with Sketch, Invision or Zeplin. If you can also speak both German and English then this Berlin-based business would love to hear from you.

iOS Developer

Location: Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona, Spain Salary: DOE plus benefits

A fantastic opportunity has arisen to work for FREE NOW, where they write clean code using the latest technologies (Swift, Rx, MVVM, Redux). The ideal candidate will have a degree in informatics, or similar, several years of experience in iOS development and a good knowledge of Swift and Objective-C. You will work alongside both developers and QAs in an environment that fosters learning from each other.

