Win a digital art masterclass with a creative pro

Japanese graphics tablet specialist Wacom has teamed up with Drink and Draw Berlin to give creatives the chance to win an exclusive masterclass with famous illustrators, animators and concept and comic artists.

Taking place on 31 August at Umspannwerk Alexanderplatz in Berlin, Germany, the Wacom Masterclass Competition is a fantastic opportunity to learn new skills, network with other artists, and even win the new Wacom Intuos Pro.

Entrants have a choice of which masterclass they would like to sit in on, with the options including illustration with Josan Gonzalez , concept art with Adrian Wilkins , comic art with Goran Sudzuka and 2D animation with Raman Djafari .

The new Wacom Intuos Pro could be yours

The Wacom Masterclass Competition is already up and running, but you've got until Friday 18 August at 23:59:59 CEST to enter.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply like the official Wacom Europe Facebook page and choose one of the four masterclass themes. Then submit an artwork relevant to that theme on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #WacomMasterclass and a hashtag of the relevant theme (such as #illustration, # comic #conceptart or #2Danimation).

You'll also need to email your artwork with the subject line 'Wacom Masterclass Competition 2017' to contest@wacom.com.

Five winning artworks will be selected by a panel of three people from the Wacom marketing team and the folks behind Drink and Draw. For full competition details, head over to the Wacom competition page.

