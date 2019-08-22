Woah! These Sennheiser wireless headphones are HALF PRICE

Prime Day has been and gone and Black Friday is not yet upon us, but if you think that means there are no bargains to be had, you are sorely mistaken. Today marks the start of the UK Amazon Summer Sale, and the best bargain we've spotted so far is these Sennheiser HD wireless headphones, reduced from £179.99 to just £89.99.

Not quite what you're after? Take a look at our list of the best wireless headphones for some other quality options.

Running until the 30th August, this will be Amazon's biggest ever End of Summer Sale. Expect plenty of price cuts popping up throughout that period. Of course, Creative Bloq will be sharing the best offers for designers as they go live, to make sure you don't miss a bargain. Alternatively, browse all the Summer Sale bargains here.

Sennheiser HD 4.50 headphones: £179.99 £89.99 at Amazon

50% off: These wireless headphones from leading audio brand Sennheiser offer active noise cancelling, a comfortable over-ear fit, and a stylish matte black finish. They'll also last up to 19 hours. Grab a pair today for a stupidly cheap price.

View Deal

There's plenty to shout about with these headphones, even aside from that flipping massive discount. Sennheiser is a reliable and respected audio brand name, so you know you'll be getting a solid product and quality sound here. Wireless connectivity, via BlueTooth and apX technology, for up to 19 hours, ensures you won't get tangled up while you're working. Controls on the ear cup for changing tracks and making calls (via integrated microphone) are a handy touch.

Active noise cancelling reduces ambient noise levels for a better listening experience (and to help block out noisy co-workers and get focused). The over-ear fit ensures they'll stay comfortable over long hours of wear, and there's a matte black finish that we're partial to.

Not in the UK? The widget below will pull in the best prices in your territory.

Read more: