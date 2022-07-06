The Euro 2022 posters are graphic design at its finest

If you were anywhere in Europe in June and July last year, you probably stumbled upon the men's Euro football tournament festivities. Well, 12 months on, and the tournament is back again for the female players, and the posters for the event are absolutely wonderful.

Some 16 European teams will compete in the Women's Euro 2022 championship, which kicks off today. The football will surely be superb, but what we're most interested in are the posters for the event. The collection, aptly named "The Trailblazers" was launched ahead of the event 100 days ago and the posters have been on exhibition at the UEFA HQ in Nyon, but they've now made their way to England where the championship is being hosted (if you're looking forward to catching the action, take a look at our guide to the best TVs.

England's poster was designed by Kelly Anna (Image credit: UEFA/ Kelly Anna)

The series of posters features 16 pieces of artwork, each designed by an artist from of the countries competing in the Euros. The leading poster of the collection is the work of ex-football player and tournament ambassador Josephine Henning (see the main image).

England's contribution was designed by Kelly Anna (see above), who said: "The inspiration of my piece was our World Cup star of 1966. It is a piece about hope and determination to keep reaching for more stars. The piece is my representation of the importance of inclusion within football - the game is for everyone".

I love the French Trailblazers poster (Image credit: UEFA/ Claire Prouvost)

Out of all the designs, the French poster created by Claire Prouvost (see above) has to be my favourite. I love how Prouvost has managed to encapsulate the speed and motion of the sport, as well as shining a light on the array of ethnicities and women in such a colourful way. The design almost reminds me of Matisse's cutouts. You can view all of the designs on the UEFA website (opens in new tab).

The UEFA Women's Euro 2022 kicks off tonight with England vs Austria at Old Trafford in Manchester. I don't know about you, but there's nothing like a nation gathering together to enjoy sport to get the creative juices flowing. So if you'd like to have a go at creating your own interpretation of the beautiful game, see our guide to how to download Photoshop to make sure you have the software you need.

