We love the caveman chic of this Nintendo Switch mod

The wonderful world of gaming is ever evolving, with consoles featuring the very latest tech and materials to make them cutting-edge as possible. But what if gaming took a step back towards an older, more simpler time? Behold, the wooden Nintendo Switch.

One YouTuber recently posted a video of a mod he made for his Nintendo Switch. The Switch was fully encased in a new body made of three planks of wood and fully functioning wooden buttons. The video showed the process of making the mod and then playing three games of Smash Bros just to prove that it worked. Loving this wood design? Check out our round up of some brilliant wood illustrations.

The video shared by YouTuber Peter Knetter, has racked up over a whopping 170k views already. His light-hearted approach to making the mod makes great entertainment and we have had to stop ourselves from binge watching all of his videos. Knetter also created a number of other modulations including a wooden Switch Pro controller and a portable PlayStation 4.

YouTube users loved Knetter's design, and the video has now accumulated over a thousand comments about the mod. One user commented "it reminds me of a Wii U Gamepad, maybe because of the slightly bigger design and the screen being sunk in a little farther back." And we totally see it.

The curved shape and sunken screen of the modded Switch looks a lot like the Wii U. (Image credit: Wired/Peter Knetter/Future)

We absolutely love this wood design and can't get enough of its autumnal feel. We may worry about getting splinters, but it's probably worth it for such a beautiful mod. If you haven't got your hands on your own consoles yet, then check out our best Nintendo Switch deals.

