This year's WWDC invite is one of Apple's best

Part of the fun in the build up to Apple's WWDC event is speculating about what Apple might announce, and we often get clues from the event invite itself. This year is no different.

The invite sees a shapeshifting Apple logo move around like an oily rainbow. And if you've got an iPad or an iPhone (and let's face it, many people interested in Apple's events do) then there's an extra AR trick available on those devices.

To access it, go to your iPhone or iPad and head to the Apple Events page. Then tap View the AR experience to get the Apple logo to appear within your space. As it moves, it reveals the date of the event (5 June 2023).

The logo shape-shifting in my home office. Prints by Owen Gildersleeve (Image credit: Future)

We saw Apple utilise AR in its invite in 2021, where the date was also revealed in AR. I prefer the fluid form of this invite though, although it does make it hard to screenshot (see above).

Apple fans are speculating that this year could finally be the year Apple releases its first new product since the Apple Watch was released in 2015. We're expecting Apple Glass / Apple Glasses (which name will the brand go for?) and knowing Apple, they'll be announced with a fair amount of fanfare.

Will it be worth the wait? Who knows. For more on what we're looking to see in this event, see our WWDC what we expect roundup. We'll also be live blogging the event, which starts at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST on Monday, so be sure to check back as we report on the event, as it happens.