Did the Apple event invite just reveal a huge iPhone 13 secret?

If you've spent any time on the internet in the past 24 hours, you may have noticed that Apple has announced the date for its next event. The tech giants announced the event using a very cool AR trick.

If you were to access the Apple event website on Safari on certain iPhones, you can partake in an three-dimensional AR experience where you walk through the Apple logo to reveal the date of the event. If you fancy creating your own AR experience, then check out our guide to Spark AR.

We’re California Streaming on September 14th. See you real soon. 🏞 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/OjOvJFXlHdSeptember 7, 2021 See more

The graphic also uses spatial audio — an immersive 3D audio experience that Apple has been recently pushing with the release of the AirPod series and Apple Music. While it is expected that the event will announce the iPhone 13 and the Apple Watch Series 7, the use of spatial audio partnered with the phrase 'California Streaming' on the invite suggests that perhaps Apple may have announcements regarding Apple Music or Apple TV instead.

We are obviously looking forward to the event and this visually stunning announcement is only fuelling our excitement. With the innovative AR experience, we can't help but wonder what Apple has in store for us and whether its recent VR patent may be on its way to becoming a reality. We also had to have a go with the AR here at Creative Bloq HQ (below).

We had a go here at Creative Bloq HQ (Image credit: Future)

We obviously aren't the only ones that have speculations about the event. Under Apple hashflag '#AppleEvent' on Twitter, people have been expressing their excitement for the potential iPhone 13 announcement and sharing their experiences with Apple AR graphic.

September 14th is coming with some pretty great occlusion pic.twitter.com/kl75jNTH4OSeptember 7, 2021 See more

This is BY FAR the most gorgeous #AppleEvent material yet. pic.twitter.com/cEgMyDdyZkSeptember 7, 2021 See more

#AppleEvent announcement today pic.twitter.com/vqKY7QTHiFSeptember 7, 2021 See more

Fans love to search for Easter eggs in the Apple event invites, and this year is no different. Some fans speculate that the invitations are often a nod to the default wallpaper of upcoming products. One Twitter user also pointed out that the invite looked similar to the default background on the original iPad — could this mean Apple is releasing another iPad this year? Or that we could be in for a return to retro-style landscape wallpapers?



Perhaps most intriguingly, another user suggested that the colours of the iPhone 13 itself may be similar to the colours of the sky in the invite background, as rumours have suggested we might be in for pink and blue models.

A fen rendered image suggested that the iPhone 13 colours may match the colours seen on the invitation. (Image credit: Darvik Patel/Apple/Future)

Despite the speculation, we will have to wait and see what Apple is going to announce. In the meantime, you can check out our roundup of all the information we have about the iPhone 13 so far. But if you can't wait for the newest Apple product to drop, then check out our latest Apple Deals.

