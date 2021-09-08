Are these Apple AirPods earrings genius – or a design crime?

Are your AirPods constantly falling out of your ear while at the gym? Do you frequently lose one of your Pods after taking it out to have a chat? Are you into tech-based fashion? Well then, this weird accessory might be for you.

Let us introduce you to one of the most bizarre Apple accessories we have come across - AirPod earrings. That's right, someone has made an earring to keep your AirPods in your ears. These design feature a tiny loop that is big enough to fit the stem of your AirPod, keeping them in place as you go about your day. If you are looking to buy some AirPods of your own, then check out our list of best AirPod deals.

The Pepple Pods were designed by Misho. (Image credit: Misho)

The earrings were designed by Misho and will set you back from anywhere between £39.54 to £87.97. The Misho website features 7 of these obscure AirPod earring designs — some are simplistic studs, designed solely to attach to the AirPod whereas some of the other designs are more elaborate and feature embellishments like pearls and enamel coatings.

We aren't sure what to make of these tech/jewellery hybrids — we understand the practicality of them, but are they a fashion design crime? AirPods are distinctive accessories enough – do we really want to draw even more attention to our ears? Twitter users have also been commenting on the quirky designs and it seems as though users are just as conflicted as we are.

We don't think we will be purchasing a pair any time soon but we appreciate the original designs that go hand-in-hand with the practical value of the earrings – hey, if you're someone who frequently loses your AirPods, maybe they're just what you're looking for. If you aren't sure whether the AirPods are worth it, then make sure you check out our Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) review.

