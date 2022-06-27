This vibrant optical illusion is utterly hypnotic

Feeling overwhelmed with world events? Well here's some light relief in the form of a brain-bending optical illusion to occupy your mind. With its purple and yellow vortex-like design, I'm sure you'll want to spend hours staring at this head-spinner.

It's easy to think that the spinning design below might be a Gif or a video but I promise that this optical illusion of a trippy vortex-like design is a static image. And it's not the first optical illusion we've seen with the power to seemingly move on its own, there are a few more static mind-bogglers in our roundup of the best optical illusions.

I'm totally hypnotised (Image credit: Vectordivider via Getty Images)

The illusion relies on onlookers quickly moving their eyes over the design to make the design spin, so if you concentrate on the centre of the image, it'll stop. It's the combination of the different patterns, light and levels in this illusion that trick your mind into seeing it move.

This design almost feels like a black hole that could suck you in any minute when you stare at it for too long. It reminds me of that actual black hole illusion that just keeps getting bigger and bigger (yep, that's a scary one too). Why can't all illusions just be as happy-go-lucky as the rotating horse?

Either way, this hypnotic design is another one to add to our list of mind-bending designs on Creative Bloq. If you haven't had enough of the illusions just yet, then you might enjoy our roundup of the best Trompe L'oeil illusions. Or try your own hand at creating optical illusions by downloading Affinity Designer.

