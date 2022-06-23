I don't understand this optical illusion

Ah, optical illusions. The brain-frazzlers never get old, do they? Whether you're into rotating horses or levitating boats, there are so many weird and wonderful illusions out there to trick your eyes – and today's mind-boggling find is no exception.

Tiktoker Pasillusion has shared a perplexing video of a hot pink circle (see below). The vibrant shape supposedly has an object hidden in the centre of it, but the more I look, the less I can see. While the design seems to have stumped me, many users on the social media app have flooded the comments with what they can see in the design – but what can you spot? If this head-spinner's too easy, then perhaps one of our other top optical illusions will have you bamboozled.

The TikTok by @pasillusion (opens in new tab) explains that only one per cent of people can work out what is hidden in that bright pink circle (although seeing as it's a TikTok, we're not really convinced about the accuracy of that statistic). With that being said, I've been staring at it for ages and I still can't work out what is lurking in all that pink.

According to the comments, some think it's a typewriter, an oven or even a bucket of popcorn. So I took it upon myself to edit the illusion with a little contrast and brightness tampering to solve the mystery (see below), but I can't say that helped a bunch...

Is it a typewriter? (Image credit: Pasillusion)

It looks to me almost like a typewriter, but I will surely be scratching my head over this mind-boggler for a little while longer. If you wanted to share your own optical illusions to TikTok, then check out our guide on how to edit videos on TikTok to help you get started.

