Stylish origami packaging is super-cool (literally)

Function and beauty? You're spoiling us Veuve Clicquot!

We love coming across inspiring examples of packaging design here at Creative Bloq - especially when that inspiring packaging doubles up as a practical advantage to the product. One such example is this brilliantly designed origami packaging for Veuve Clicquot champagne.

Combining both form and function, the limited edition paper packaging has been named 'Fashionably Clicquot' and comes in two parts. The top is removed to reveal a fully functioning ice bucket - perfect for all those times when a chilling mechanism isn't within reach.

What's more, the packaging is lined with water-resistant coating on the inside, meaning that the ice bucket bottom prevents any water from leaking. Function and beauty? You're spoiling us Veuve Clicquot!

[via Design Taxi]

Like this? Read these!

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

The ultimate guide to logo design

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

Have you seen an inspiring example of packaging? Let us know in the comments box below!