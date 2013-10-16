Topics

The shampoo bottles that think they're Lego

Inspired by the world's favourite plastic brick, 4yourBaby bottles stack up just like Lego. Check out this inspiring and imaginative product design.

Stack up the 4yourBABY products with playful ease

When designing packaging, the creator is usually focused on the exterior but when a consumer needs something a little more, that's when convenience comes into play. New parents are bombarded with products for their baby, so anything that can save them a little space is definitely a good thing.

Hungarian based agency Fontos Graphic Design Studio created this colourful yet simple packaging design for 4yourBABY - a baby bath and skin care products brand. Taking inspiration from Lego, the bottles actually stack like the iconic plastic bricks.

With a minimalist colour scheme and each bottle designed to match a shape present in its logo, this clever and inspiring packaging will surely tick a few creative boxes.

