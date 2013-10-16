The shampoo bottles that think they're Lego

Stack up the 4yourBABY products with playful ease

When designing packaging, the creator is usually focused on the exterior but when a consumer needs something a little more, that's when convenience comes into play. New parents are bombarded with products for their baby, so anything that can save them a little space is definitely a good thing.

Hungarian based agency Fontos Graphic Design Studio created this colourful yet simple packaging design for 4yourBABY - a baby bath and skin care products brand. Taking inspiration from Lego, the bottles actually stack like the iconic plastic bricks.

With a minimalist colour scheme and each bottle designed to match a shape present in its logo, this clever and inspiring packaging will surely tick a few creative boxes.

[via Design Taxi]

Like this? Read these!

The ultimate guide to logo design

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

Useful and inspiring flyer templates

Seen an inspiring packaging design? Let us know in the comments box below!