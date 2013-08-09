Tea company brews up colourful packaging

Interabang have certainly brewed up a treat with this colourful packaging

There's no denying that the people of Britain love a good cup of tea. With so many brands to choose from, competition is rife for new tea companies. That's where packaging and logo design come in and we think this design from the Brew Tea Co is something to shout about.

Having firmly established themselves supplying tea wholesale to independent shops, museums, galleries and boutique hotels, the Brew Tea Co wanted to make their way into the retail sector. For that, they needed a fresh new look to showcase their ethos: not complicated tea or weird tea, but better tea - both whole leaf tea bags and loose leaf.

Created by UK based agency Interabang, bold typography is placed on a vibrant backdrop, with icons to showcase the various flavours. There's also a traditional tea card that feature activities to keep you occupied whilst brewing and a prompt to connect and share with Brew via social media.

