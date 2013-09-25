Topics

Eerie photos will twist your mind into knots

Photographer Sebastian Bieniek follows a double-faced girl on her commute in a peculiar series of shots that will warp your brain.

The photography series charts the daily routine of a double-faced girl

Here's a photography series that will cause a double-take or two. Berlin based artist Sebastian Bieniek has created a two-faced female and charts her story through a series of chilling portrait shots.

Using an eye pencil and lipstick, Bieniek simply draws an image of a face onto the side of skin before the model poses in double-faced fashion. With her hair covering one side of her actual face, the drawing perfectly integrates into her features, causing the spooky effect.

There are 22 shots in the entire series, entitled 'Doublefaced', charting the double-faced girl's daily routine from commuting, eating, sleeping and dressing. A truly innovative photography series that we won't forget in a hurry.

See the entire series over on Sebastian Bieniek's website.

[via Design Boom]

