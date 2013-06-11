Topics

Idiom photographs provide food for thought

Beth Galton’s conceptual food photography is beautiful in its simplicity. How many idioms can you make out?

food idioms

Galton's photographs all represent food-based idioms. How many can you guess?

We're big fans of food art as well as still life photography here at Creative Bloq, so when the two of them are brought together it's a project after our own hearts. Photographer Beth Galton has combined her skills as a photographer with her love of food to produce this conceptual series of food idiom photographs.

The minimalist approach has these images speaking for themselves, with the crisp, clean-cut finish making them as striking as ever. Galton's ability to produce such original and inspiring images using everyday food items is about as impressive as it gets.

The food idioms showcased throughout the series add more depth and understanding to the photographs. That's not to say we've figured them all out yet! How many can you gauge from the images?

food idioms

food idioms

food idioms

food idioms

food idioms

See more of Beth Galton's photography on her website.

