Saatchi movie captures the soul of photography

A brand new film has been created by F/Nazca Saatchi & Saatchi that is a perfect slice of inspiration for any interested in photography. The black & white film is narrated in German as a homage to the birthplace of Leica, gives a fleeting glimpse of the life of a war photojournalist and his lover back in 1955.

Unusually, the point of view is told by the photographer's trusty Leica III camera. The story follows the photographer to a conflict where his fondness of photographing the frontline proves fatal. Although his camera met a similar fate, 58 years later it has been reincarnated as the Leica M-Monochrom.

Directed by Vellas from Sentimental Filme, the photography direction was taken care of by Andre Faccioli. F/Nazca Saatchi & Saatchi's creative director Eduardo Lima says: "Every frame of this film was thought to be a photograph. The reinterpretation of the facts through the camera's point of view gives life to an inanimate object, capturing the soul of photography."

​Will you be watching this latest film? What are your favourite photography-inspired films? Let us know in the box below!