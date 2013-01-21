Saatchi movie captures the soul of photography

A brand new film has been created by F/Nazca Saatchi & Saatchi that is a perfect slice of inspiration for any interested in photography. The black & white film is narrated in German as a homage to the birthplace of Leica, gives a fleeting glimpse of the life of a war photojournalist and his lover back in 1955.
Unusually, the point of view is told by the photographer's trusty Leica III camera. The story follows the photographer to a conflict where his fondness of photographing the frontline proves fatal. Although his camera met a similar fate, 58 years later it has been reincarnated as the Leica M-Monochrom.
Directed by Vellas from Sentimental Filme, the photography direction was taken care of by Andre Faccioli. F/Nazca Saatchi & Saatchi's creative director Eduardo Lima says: "Every frame of this film was thought to be a photograph. The reinterpretation of the facts through the camera's point of view gives life to an inanimate object, capturing the soul of photography."
Will you be watching this latest film? What are your favourite photography-inspired films? Let us know in the box below!