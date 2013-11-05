New Nikon camera is totally hipster

Nikon goes back to the future with its new DSLR

The Df is the new Nikon DSLR - but you'd be forgiven for thinking it's a decades-old model. That's because the camera giant is drawing squarely on its heritage, giving the device a distinctive retro body that's based on its old 35mm film cameras.

Featuring the pyramid-style top and classic Nikon typography, the camera comes as either an all-black model, or one with a black and silver finish. Nikon is even offering optional black or brown shoulder straps and cases to complete the nostalgia-tinged look.

It's not as heavy as it looks

Looks can be deceiving of course. The Df certainly not as heavy as the classic models it's based on: it makes use of a lightweight magnesium alloy to weight in at just 710g.

And on the inside, the Df is full of cutting edge camera technology, most notably a full-frame, 16.2 million pixel 35mm sensor. It offers ISO range of 100-12,800 (extendable up to 204,800), a burst speed of 5.5fps, and an AF module with 39 focus points.

To find out more about the Nikon Df, read this hands-on review on our sister site Tech Radar.

