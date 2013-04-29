Beautiful photomontages transform passers-by

Born in Spain but now living and working in Paris, artist and graphic designer Nacho Ormaechea has created this series of beautiful digital collages. Each scene features a silhouette of a pedestrian filled with a contradicting photomontage.

Ormaechea comments on his website, "I'm a regular user of the cafés in Paris where I've been living and working for over a decade. I'm mostly comfortable with cities which I see as perfect theaters full of inspiring yet anonymous characters.

"Within those urban landscapes, the inhabitants and their opaque lives are the roots of my conceptual projects; those works call upon the viewer's experiences and induce moments of introspection."

To see the full series of collages, check out Nacho Ormaechea's website.

