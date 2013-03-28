2464 raw images for striking space time-lapse video

Photography can capture the most beautiful of happenings. On March 17, a CME (Coronal Mass Ejection) hit the Earth's magnetic field and photographer Göran Strand was there to capture it in all its stunning glory. Two days earlier, sunspot AR1692 had produced a M1-class solar flare that resulted in the CME that hit Earth.

This time-lapse video showcases what happened during four hours over Östersund in Sweden, between 19:20 and 23:35 UT. The time-lapse video consists of 2464 RAW images for a total data amount of 30GB. The photo of the Sun is a hydrogen alpha mosaic that Göran created from 10 images that was captured on March 16.

This is an absolutely awe-inspiring watch, that makes it hard to believe that happenings such as this even occur. We're lucky to have creatives such as Göran to capture the moment for us.

Like this? Read these!

Adobe Photoshop CS6 hands-on review

Free Photoshop brushes every creative must have!

Free Photoshop actions to create stunning effects

Did you find inspiration in Göran's video? Let us know in the comments box below!