Buy fonts and brushes within Photoshop with this new plugin

Creative Market, an online marketplace for handcrafted design assets, has launched a new Photoshop plugin to enable designers to buy fonts, icons, templates and other creative assets without having to leave Photoshop - including weekly freebies!

The extension enables you to:

Browse, search and buy assets inside Photoshop. These include Photoshop actions, brushes, fonts, gradients, graphics, layer styles, patterns, shapes, templates and textures.

Install assets with one click. You won't, for example, need to unzip downloaded files, manually installing fonts, or restart Photoshop.

Access purchases and saved collections in Photoshop, on multiple devices via the Cloud.

Get free stuff! New free graphics, templates, fonts, brushes, add-ons will be added every week for users of the extension at no cost.

The new extension allows you to download assets and use them with a single click - no rebooting necessary

The future of downloads

Creative Market has launched the extension to showcase what will be possible with its upcoming public API, which will enable web businesses to sell creative assets directly within their sites and apps.

"In the future, every piece of software will have a marketplace built into it," predicts Creative Market's Darius Monsef.

"Creative Market is leading the charge by creating an API to connect across apps, sites and services. Releasing our Photoshop Extension is an example of how powerful the creative process can be when it's streamlined."

