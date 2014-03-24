The Photoshop eraser tool takes over real life

Guus Ter Beek and Tayfun Sarier are two creative guys who love merging the digital world with the analogue. And they recently had the idea of erasing parts of London with a 'real life' Photoshop Eraser.

Anyone who's used Photoshop will recognise the grey and white checkerboard pattern, and Beek and Sarier reckon there is "a lot worth erasing" on the streets of the capital, so they set forth with this uniquely inventive take on street art.

They carried out their prank in Hackney, Shoreditch and Brick Lane, which are popular haunts with creative types - the sort you'd find in our Designer's Guide to London. So we're guessing a fair few designers were rubbing their eyes and wondering if they'd been working too hard lately...

