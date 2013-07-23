The Photoshop logo as you've never seen it before!

Barcelona-based audiovisual design studio Device are the people behind this cool animation, which pays tribute to Photoshop's toolset by applying a series of effects - including custom, grain, glowing edges, wind and emboss - to the software's own logo design.

"Photoshop Cs5 Filters Animation is a small tribute to Photoshop filters," they explain on Vimeo. "We used the Ps logo and systematically applied the filters in the same way, seeking the essence of the software, exploring the aesthetic values of its resources but letting the spectator judge them."

The project is comprised of two parts, the first being this short animation, which showcases every filter, one after the other, with a custom sound design for each. The team also set up a Tumblr page, where all the effects can be seen as animated gifs, from the original Ps logo to the final output.

Have you seen any inspirational animations recently? Let us know in the comments!