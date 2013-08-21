Topics

Shocking paper dioramas highlight human rights abuses

By  

Ogilvy & Mather's thought-provoking print campaign for Amnesty International UK packs a real punch.

Fan the Flame print ad campaign

Standing up for humanity and human rights around the world, Amnesty International recently collaborated with advertising agency Ogilvy & Mather London on this powerful new print ad campaign with the tagline 'Fan the Flame'.

Art-directed by Denis Kakazu with creative direction by Gerry Human, the campaign features a series of paper art dioramas depict social violence and hateful crimes.

Each scene, carefully handcrafted, is primarily all-white, with the only flash of colour being a burning fire on each attacker, sending a strong and extremely clear message. The concept behind the campaign clearly intended to make an impact, and the hard-hitting images certainly do just that.

Fan the Flame print ad campaign

Fan the Flame print ad campaign

Fan the Flame print ad campaign

Fan the Flame print ad campaign

Fan the Flame print ad campaign

Fan the Flame print ad campaign

Fan the Flame print ad campaign

Fan the Flame print ad campaign

Fan the Flame print ad campaign

Fan the Flame print ad campaign

Fan the Flame print ad campaign

Liked this? Read these!

Have you seen an impressive example of paper art? Let us know about it in the comments!

See more articles

Related articles