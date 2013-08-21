Shocking paper dioramas highlight human rights abuses

Standing up for humanity and human rights around the world, Amnesty International recently collaborated with advertising agency Ogilvy & Mather London on this powerful new print ad campaign with the tagline 'Fan the Flame'.
Art-directed by Denis Kakazu with creative direction by Gerry Human, the campaign features a series of paper art dioramas depict social violence and hateful crimes.
Each scene, carefully handcrafted, is primarily all-white, with the only flash of colour being a burning fire on each attacker, sending a strong and extremely clear message. The concept behind the campaign clearly intended to make an impact, and the hard-hitting images certainly do just that.
