The print advert made from thread

Adverts for wealth management companies often show dull stock images of businessmen standing about. But these adverts for Jersey-based firm Affinity Wealth Management are a world apart.

Created by design agency The Potting Shed, each of these beautiful and elegant images was designed by the group and then created by junior designer Sam Falla using just two lengths of thread and some pins.

The beauty of the concept lies in its simplicity particularly in its choice of two colours and a set of simple images. Business metaphors make the ads instantly recognisable while for us the standout image is the family connection featuring its clever use of the Russian dolls.

