Disappearing cars: no Photoshop editing needed!

This innovative print ad shunned the use of Photoshop and opted for real-life painting instead. Discover the amazing process behind these vanishing cars...

The other vehicles seemingly disappear into the background

At first glance, you'd assume that this print ad was crafted using an array of Photoshop tricks and 3D software. But for this latest print ad campaign for the 2013 Ford Fusion, the company wanted to do something a little different.

