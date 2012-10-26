Disappearing cars: no Photoshop editing needed!
This innovative print ad shunned the use of Photoshop and opted for real-life painting instead. Discover the amazing process behind these vanishing cars...
At first glance, you'd assume that this print ad was crafted using an array of Photoshop tricks and 3D software. But for this latest print ad campaign for the 2013 Ford Fusion, the company wanted to do something a little different.
Liu Bolin
That's where Chinese artist Liu Bolin comes in. Affectionately known as the 'invisible man,' he is known for his breathtaking photographs, in which he paints his body and clothing to camouflage himself seamlessly into his surroundings.
Liu was the perfect advisory choice for the project, as the concept was the create this effect without the use of software. The Ford print ads will appear in national automotive and lifestyle magazines in the coming months.
Watch the video below to see the making of the print ad, which includes painting a number of cars on a total of three sets.
Watch this! Making of 2013 Ford Fusion print ad:
Do you think Liu and Ford have succeeded with this print ad? Have you seen any inspirational print ads? Let us know!
