Card game aims to get kids thinking about design

The card game that aims to get kids thinking like designers

If you're a designer parent, chances are you're already subconsciously passing down some designer skills to your kids. However, there are some products out there that really want to hit the creativity home, from magazines to apps, inspiring kids is big business.

Khandu is a card game that aims to get kids thinking like designers by developing creativity, divergent thinking and problem-solving skills. By giving kids fun challenges and tools to solve them, it mimics the idea and pitching process so many designers go through.

There's 15 kid-friendly challenges on offer, with creators Seven Thinkers priding themselves on the gender-neutrality of the game. Created with different levels of difficulty, the game comes in both Spanish and English. Head over to their Kickstarter to find out more.

The gender-neutral challenges come in a range of difficulties

The game will get the creativity flowing

All types of materials are offered in the game

Like this? Read these!