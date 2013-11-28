Topics

Christmas wrapping paper that you can plant

Reduce your wrapping paper waste this year with this brilliant invention that allows you to use the left-over gift wrap to plant your own vegetables.

It's no secret that you tend to amass a load of leftover wrapping paper on Christmas Day, with friends, family and loved ones ripping open their presents and leaving the gift wrap to the bin. However, this new Kickstarter campaign aims to reduce that waste with an inventive use for leftover wrapping paper.

Eden’s Paper is a 100 per cent plantable wrapping paper that is available embedded with five different types of seeds; carrots, tomato, broccoli, chilli and onion. Made from 100 per cent recycled paper, and the seeds are embedded on the back of the wrapping paper in seven layers of biodegradable tissue paper.

It's all held together without glue and even the ink used in the printing process is vegetable-based. Along with the plantable Christmas cards, you could be having the most environmentally friendly Christmas you've ever had.

