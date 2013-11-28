Christmas wrapping paper that you can plant

Spread the love this holiday season, with this plantable wrapping paper

It's no secret that you tend to amass a load of leftover wrapping paper on Christmas Day, with friends, family and loved ones ripping open their presents and leaving the gift wrap to the bin. However, this new Kickstarter campaign aims to reduce that waste with an inventive use for leftover wrapping paper.

Eden’s Paper is a 100 per cent plantable wrapping paper that is available embedded with five different types of seeds; carrots, tomato, broccoli, chilli and onion. Made from 100 per cent recycled paper, and the seeds are embedded on the back of the wrapping paper in seven layers of biodegradable tissue paper.

It's all held together without glue and even the ink used in the printing process is vegetable-based. Along with the plantable Christmas cards, you could be having the most environmentally friendly Christmas you've ever had.

[via PSFK]

Would you invest in some plantable wrapping paper? Let us know in the comments box below!