Optical illusion comic-style bag - is it 2D or 3D?

JumpFromPaper produce a wide range of illustration inspired bags

Here's a bag that'll get plenty of double takes. Inspired by comic-book 2D illustrations and transforming them into 3D designs, Taiwanese design duo Chay Su and Rika Lin of JumpFromPaper have created a bag that will fool the eye of everyone that it passes.

The Cheese! Bag is a punchy pop cartoon brought to life in bright colour. Think Roy Lichtenstein, Pop art, and 1960s comics. "Life does not need to be that serious. People are born to have fun!" explain Chay Su and Rika Lin.

JumpFromPaper advocate an outside-the-box, imagination-has-no-boundaries philosophy and every bag they produce reveals a boldness and humour that will instantly brighten your day. The pair's bag designs are as unusual as they are funky - we've certainly never seen anything like this before.

Purchase the Cheese! bag from Culture Label.

