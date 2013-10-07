The wildest furniture you've ever seen

The seats are designed to look like an extension of the animal's body

Here's a range of furniture design that would certainly be a conversation starter at a dinner party. Spanish artist Máximo Riera has created a stunning set of furniture that takes the forms of different wild animals including rhinos, whales and elephants.

For 'The Animal Chair Collection', Riera has sculpted the chairs to look as if the seats are part of the animal's body. "Each creation retains the animal's natural vitality whilst being totally biologically accurate in their appearance”, he explains.

The all-black finish gives the chairs a surreal and incredibly beautiful stance that make other chair designs look like a dog's dinner. Truly stunning works of art from Mr. Riera.

[via Design Taxi]

Like this? Read these!

Free graffiti font selection

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

What do you think of these furniture designs? Let us know in the comments box below!