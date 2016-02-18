Facebook's annual insights released as stunning playing cards

Custom playing cards come in all sorts of strange themes, but this Facebook deck based around marketing insights is one of the more experimental designs we've come across. With slick illustrations and boxed in packaging with a crisp geometric design, these cards both reflect the social media site's aesthetic and tell an insightful story.
Realised by London-based creative agency Human After All, this bespoke decks of playing cards reveals Facebook's annual marketing insights. Over 1,000 decks were distributed to the main agencies who work with Facebook.
The social media giant chose to work with Human After All when they discovered the agency's amazing Cult Movie Cards, and it's easy to see why. Finished off with stunning illustrations, these cards turn dry data into something beautiful that you can play with.
