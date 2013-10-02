Wooden vodka design is tree-mendous

A bottle design with a brilliant execution in forestry influence

Packaging is something we're bombarded with on a daily basis. So creating something eye-catching is a real challenge, especially with many companies now looking to create biodegradable or renewable packaging as part of the movement towards sustainable design.

This bottle design for Firewood Vodka would certainly catch our eye in a busy supermarket. This clever forestry-influenced packaging was designed by Belarusian designer Constantin Bolimond.

Bolimond is known for his innovative approach to packaging and has triumphed once again with this brilliant execution. The letterpressed typography and logo design perfectly captures the hand-made aspect of the bottle.

Like this? Read these!

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

The ultimate guide to logo design

What do you think of this bottle design? Let us know in the comments box below!