Handmade glass sculptures are clearly inspiring

More and more designers are deciding to step away from the screen and instead, create beautiful objects with their bare hands. One such designer is Matthew Cleland, who's glass creations are a wonderous and beautiful execution in product design.

Ranging from lighting to gardening products, each Score + Soldier piece is handmade to order within one to three days. Working from a 13-acre farm in Pemberton, British Columbia, Cleland spends his days crafting glass sculptures, gardening, and playing with his his new canine brother, Finn.

Working tirelessly alone, Cleland has also been commissioned to create a number of custom pieces in the past - namely in 2010 for Assembly New York. It's easy to see why he's in such high demand; we've certainly fallen head over heels for his products!

Purchase these and more over on the Score + Soldier website.

